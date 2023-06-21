facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Exclusive: ChrysCap eyes second consumer sector investment in less than a week

Exclusive: ChrysCap eyes second consumer sector investment in less than a week

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 21 Jun 2023
Premium
Exclusive: ChrysCap eyes second consumer sector investment in less than a week
Credit: 123RF.com

Less than a week after homegrown private equity firm ChrysCapital invested $100 million in direct-to-consumer (D2C) eyewear unicorn Lenskart in a mix of primary and secondary transactions, the PE firm is on track to strike its second consumer-sector bet, VCCircle has learnt.  ChrysCapital, which has assets under management of $5 billion and ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
How VC backers of drone maker ideaForge will mint money in its IPO

TMT

How VC backers of drone maker ideaForge will mint money in its IPO

Premium
InvAscent bets on women's reproductive healthcare firm

Healthcare

InvAscent bets on women's reproductive healthcare firm

Premium
Temasek grabs a bigger bite of Indian asset manager

Finance

Temasek grabs a bigger bite of Indian asset manager

Premium
How was General Atlantic's first full exit of 2023 from India portfolio?

Healthcare

How was General Atlantic's first full exit of 2023 from India portfolio?

Premium
Exclusive: ChrysCap eyes second consumer sector investment in less than a week

Consumer

Exclusive: ChrysCap eyes second consumer sector investment in less than a week

Sensex, Nifty end at record levels

General

Sensex, Nifty end at record levels

Advertisement