ChrysCap backed Livguard in talks with PEs, climate funds for fresh round

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 17 Jan 2024
Commercial batteries manufacturer Livguard Energy Technologies Pvt. Ltd is eyeing a large institutional round of funding, after a hiatus of more than four years, at least two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Livguard, backed by homegrown private equity major ChrysCapital and SAR Group’s venture capital arm Ncubate Capital Partners, is likely ......

