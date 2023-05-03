Chiratae Ventures hits final close of debut growth fund

Premium Chiratae founders Sudhir Sethi (left) and TCM Sundaram

Early-stage investor Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG Ventures India) has announced the final close of its maiden growth fund at ₹1,001 crore. The fund’s initial target was to raise ₹750 crore. The sector-agnostic growth stage fund was oversubscribed by 34%. It will target technology startups looking to secure Series C or later ......