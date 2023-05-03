facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Chiratae Ventures hits final close of debut growth fund

Chiratae Ventures hits final close of debut growth fund

By Staff Writer

  • 03 May 2023
Premium
Chiratae Ventures hits final close of debut growth fund
Chiratae founders Sudhir Sethi (left) and TCM Sundaram

Early-stage investor Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG Ventures India) has announced the final close of its maiden growth fund at ₹1,001 crore. The fund’s initial target was to raise ₹750 crore. The sector-agnostic growth stage fund was oversubscribed by 34%. It will target technology startups looking to secure Series C or later ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Early-stage startups Kiwi, Kazam, others raise funding

TMT

Early-stage startups Kiwi, Kazam, others raise funding

JSW Steel USA plans to invest $145 mn to ramp-up US ops

General

JSW Steel USA plans to invest $145 mn to ramp-up US ops

Fireside Ventures elevates three partners as co-founders

People

Fireside Ventures elevates three partners as co-founders

Bodhi Tree-backed Allen Institute hires former Marigold Park Capital exec as CEO

Consumer

Bodhi Tree-backed Allen Institute hires former Marigold Park Capital exec as CEO

Multiples PE marks first close of fourth fund at $640 mn

Finance

Multiples PE marks first close of fourth fund at $640 mn

Blackstone-backed Nexus Malls sets price band for India's first retail REIT IPO

Infrastructure

Blackstone-backed Nexus Malls sets price band for India's first retail REIT IPO