Chiratae, Rebright Partners, others bet $3 mn on healthtech firm ClaimBuddy

Health insurance startup ClaimBuddy on Monday said it has scooped up $3 million in a pre-Series A round co-led by Chiratae Ventures and Rebright Partners.

The fundraise also saw participation from existing investors Titan Capital and Relentless Ventures, with a few other private investors.

The platform plans to use the fresh capital to ramp up its operations across technology, sales and marketing.

ClaimBuddy, set up by IIM Bangalore alumni Khet Singh and Ajit Patel in 2020, provides a digital infrastructure to hospitals for their patients’ health insurance claims. The startup claims to leverage technology to act as a one-stop solution for processing insurance cover.

It further said to have processed claims of more than Rs 100 crore and added to be working with over 120 hospitals.

“ClaimBuddy has witnessed 10x growth over the past year and with the help of the funding amount we look forward to accelerating the company’s effort for smoother claim assistance,” said Singh.

The firm had last raised funds in January last year, in an undisclosed seed round led by Titan Capital from LV Angel Fund, First Cheque, and a few more individual investors.

“For the past one and a half year we have dedicatedly focused on solving the claim process. We are very much excited about the investment since it will help in the company's growth in key markets. With this investment we are looking ahead to provide best support to hospitals and partner doctors who are associated with us,” said Patel.