Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Consumer
Consumer
By
Chai Point raises funding from InCred Capital
Photo Credit: VCCircle

Mountain Trail Foods Pvt Ltd, which operates the Chai Point network of tea cafés, has raised funding from InCred Capital...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT