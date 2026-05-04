Certus Capital backs Vasavi Group’s residential project

Ashish Khandelia, founder of Certus Capital

Real estate-focused alternative investment firm Certus Capital has committed Rs 275 crore (about $29 million) in last-mile funding to a residential project of Hyderabad-based developer Vasavi Group.

The investment will address a near-term working capital gap, arising from a moderating sales environment, while supporting an otherwise fundamentally strong asset, Certus said in a statement.

This transaction adds to Certus Capital’s deployment momentum in 2026. Within the first four months alone, the firm has committed roughly Rs 600 crore across key markets including Chennai, Hyderabad, and the national capital region. In FY26, Certus Capital committed roughly Rs 1,400 crore.

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Certus, set up by former KKR executive Ashish Khandelia, is currently raising its second investment fund.

Meanwhile, Vasavi Group claims to have sold over 6,000 units between FY23 and April-December FY26, collecting in excess of Rs 4,500 crore and repaying more than Rs 1,000 crore of debt since FY22. Vasavi said the Skyla project, located in Hyderabad, is at an advanced stage of execution with structural work of all the five towers nearly complete.

This is the second transaction for Vasavi after it raised Rs 300 crore in structured debt last week from Neo Alternative for the Atlantis residential project, which comprises eight towers and 2,199 apartments, in Hyderabad.

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Hyderabad is one of India’s most significant real estate markets, underpinned by its leading position as a hub for technology companies and global capability centres. However, following a multi-year upcycle, the residential segment is entering a period of consolidation leading to a need for last-mile financing to plug the interim capital gap.

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