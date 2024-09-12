Centricity, Trisu, GameEon and Dharaksha raise early-stage funding

(L-R): Gaurav Tiwari, Manish Sharma, Pushpendra Singh, Aditya Shankar and Manu Awasthy, co-founders, Centricity

Wealthtech management startup Centricity, biotech-driven material R&D startup Dharaksha Ecosolution, game development studio GameEon Studios and vermeil jewellery brand Trisu raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Thursday.

Centricity, a wealthtech management company raised $20 million in a seed funding round at a valuation of $125 million.

The investment was led by Lightspeed with returning investors Burman Family Office, Shantanu Agarwal amongst others.

The round also saw investments from Paramark VC, and a group of family offices and angel investors, including MS Dhoni Family Office, Aakash Chaudhry (Ex-Aakash Institute), NB Ventures Family Office, Ritesh Agarwal (Oyo), Vishal Dhupar (Nvidia), MMG group Family Office and Action Tesa Family Office, among others.

Centricity plans to utilise the fresh capital to expand its operations. The company plans to double its tech development team from 75 to over 150 specialists, focussing on innovations like generative AI led modules, insurtech and broking platforms.

Previously, the company secured $4 million in funding at a $20 million valuation from family offices and angel investors, including the Burman Family Office, Shantanu Agarwal of BMD Renewal, Arun Jain of Intellect Design Arena, Ankush Nijhawan of TBO Tek and Devesh Sachdev of Fusion Microfinance.

Dharaksha Ecosolutions, a biotech-driven R&D startup, has raised Rs 24.8 crore ($3 million) in a seed funding round, led by institutional investor Avaana Capital.

Founded in 2020 by Anand Bodh and Arpit Dhupar, Dharaksha Ecosolutions develops solutions aimed at replacing petroleum-driven products with sustainable alternatives that offer equal or better performance. It utilises agricultural waste as feedstock to develop Mycelium-based packaging materials that are fully biodegradable.

The funding amount will be utilised to expand its production capabilities, intensify R&D practices and strengthen its market presence in the sustainable packaging industry, the company said in a statement.

GameEon Studios

GameEon Studios, a Mumbai-based game development studio, has raised $1 million in its latest funding round to further expand and develop a new franchise.

The fresh investment will accelerate the creation of AA and AAA games for PC and consoles, with select titles also being available on mobile platforms, the company said in a statement.

The round saw participation from investors including SucSEED Indovation Fund, ICE.VC (Mrunal Jhaveri), IAN, CD EQUIFINANCE, Nexus Global Opportunities Fund, Vivek Goel (Tailwind Financial Services), Patni Family (via Bombay Founders’ Club), and Tal64.

Founded by Nikhil Malankar (CEO) and Kaustubh Jadhav (COO), GameEon Studios earlier raised $500,000 for product prototyping, market testing, and conducting trials.

GameEon Studios specialises in creating PC, console, and mobile games.

Wundrsight, a digital therapeutics startup, has secured $400,000 in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). Social Alpha also joined the round along with other angel investors.

The investment will enable Wundrsight to expand its network of hospital and clinic partnerships across India and accelerate the development of its innovative VR-based mental health solutions, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2022, Wundrsight focusses on digitising and standardising mental health therapy using the immersive nature of virtual reality (VR). It has been backed by Meta, DLabs at the Indian School of Business, IIT Mandi Catalyst, Nasscom and others.

Offering more than six VR therapy products, the startup claims to have treated over 1,000 patients across various mental health conditions, including substance use disorders, OCD, anxiety, phobia and autism, with clinician-administered therapies.

Founded by Raunak Swarnkar and Nishtha Budhiraja, Wundrsight is a mental health startup building VR-based digital therapeutics solutions for improving patient treatment outcomes and augmenting clinician workflow.

Trisu, an all-gold vermeil jewelry brand, has raised an undisclosed amount in its first pre-seed funding round, led by early-stage venture capital firm All In Capital. JK Tyres, Amaanta Group and angel investors Himanshu Aggarwal and Sumer Sethi also participated in the round.

The company plans to use the funds to enhance customer acquisition, drive product innovation and support market expansion. Founded by Saloni Chopra in 2023, Trisu offers gold vermeil jewelry with 18-karat gold plating that the company claims is five times thicker than standard gold plating, using silver as the base metal.

The startup has its head office in Gurugram and a manufacturing site in Jaipur. It claims to have achieved 24x growth within eight months of operation. The company aims to generate $1 million (Rs 8 crore) in monthly recurring revenue by 2025 and open ten shops and five exclusive outlets by December 2026, it said in a statement.

