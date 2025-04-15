CENTA, Rio Innobev, Ochre Spirits raise early-stage funding

Rio Innobev's leadership team

Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA), beverage brand Rio Innobev, and alco-bev startup Ochre Spirits have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.



CENTA

Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) has secured Rs 20 crore in an extended Series A (Series A1) round led by Colossa Ventures, with participation from Discovery Assets and several angel investors.

The company said the funds will be used to scale operations in India and select international markets, as well as strengthen its technology infrastructure.

Advertisement

CENTA operates a full-stack platform for teachers, offering certification, upskilling, and teacher-as-a-service (TaaS). The platform claims to have engaged 1.7 million teachers from over 100,000 schools.

While a majority of its users are based in India, CENTA also sees significant participation from educators in the UAE, Nigeria, the Philippines, Bangladesh, and Ghana, and is forming emerging partnerships in the UK and US.

The company was founded by Ramya Venkatraman, an alumna of IIT Delhi and IIM Calcutta.

Advertisement

Rio Innobev has raised Rs 10 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Atomic Capital and other investors. The company plans to use the capital for nationwide expansion and product innovation.

Currently available in over 35,000 retail stores across 25-plus cities in Maharashtra and Gujarat, Rio Innobev aims to expand to 100,000 outlets over the next three years and strengthen its omnichannel presence, according to a statement.

Advertisement

Founded in 2014, the company will also invest in distribution, brand building, manufacturing upgrades, and new product development across indulgence, health, and functional beverage segments.

Alco-bev brand Ochre Spirits has received investment from AH Ventures via its First Gear platform. The financial details were not disclosed.

Advertisement

Launched in 2024, Ochre Spirits positions itself as a next-gen premium beverage brand.

Currently available in Goa, it plans to enter Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune within two years, and is aiming for a cumulative revenue of Rs 55-60 crore by FY26, as per media reports.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments