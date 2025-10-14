Celebrate Dhanteras with the vivo V60: Premium Features at just Rs. 28,999

Bring home the vivo V60 during Dhanteras and enjoy premium features at a bargain. With festive EMI offers starting at Rs. 1,542 per month, get yourself a phone with stunning cameras, potent performance, and a battery that lasts all day.

On the occasion of Dhanteras, upgrade to a vivo V60 and enjoy stunning photos, smooth performance, and smart features. Priced at just Rs. 28,999, the vivo V60 brings flagship capabilities under a budget. Whether you are capturing family moments, multitasking during celebrations, or simply upgrading your old phone, this 5G smartphone is built to impress. With a powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and a 108MP camera, it is designed for speed, clarity, and style. It is a perfect pick for those considering the vivo V60 or even the vivo V60 Pro for added features.

And here is the best part - you do not need to pay the full amount upfront. Bajaj Finserv makes it easy to own the vivo V60 with flexible EMIs. Just walk into any of Bajaj Finserv’s 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities in India and choose a plan that suits your budget. With zero down payment on select models and tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, you can bring home your new phone without any financial stress.

vivo V60 – For festive memories and everyday speed

The vivo V60 is built to handle everything from high-speed gaming to capturing Diwali fireworks in stunning detail. Its 108MP rear camera delivers sharp, vibrant photos even in low light, while the 8MP front camera ensures your selfies are always on point. Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, the phone runs smoothly whether you are switching apps, editing photos, or streaming videos.

The 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate makes everything look crisp and fluid. Whether you're watching festive reels or playing games, the experience is top-notch. Plus, the phone’s large battery and fast charging mean you won’t be stuck near a plug point during celebrations.

vivo V60 – Festive pricing, variants and colour options

Priced at Rs 28,999 in India, the vivo V60 is available in a single variant: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, offering ample power and space for everyday use. You can choose from three stunning colour options—Lunar Silver, Cosmic Blue, and Sunset Gold—each crafted to match your personal style. Besides, thanks to festive offers and Bajaj Finserv’s Easy EMI plans, the vivo V60 is more accessible than ever. No more waiting or wish listing—you can bring it home today. Just look at the exciting offers below:

Top-tier features that make vivo V60 worth buying

Offer Details Starting EMI Rs. 1,542/month* Discount Up to 60 percent* Price range Rs. 36,000 – Rs. 46,000* Zero down payment Available with Bajaj Finserv’s financing options Tenure options Up to 15 months* The vivo V60 comes equipped with an expansive list of features that make it one of the best smartphones in the segment. Check out some of the best features of the vivo V60:

1. Game-ready display

The vivo V60 features a vibrant 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering ultra-smooth visuals whether you are gaming, streaming, or scrolling. With HDR10+ support and high brightness levels, the display remains clear even under direct sunlight.

2. Powerful performance

Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and up to 16GB of RAM (including virtual memory), the vivo V60 handles multitasking and gaming with ease. Its 256GB storage ensures you have ample space for apps, media, and files.

3. All-day battery

The 4,600 mAh battery keeps you going from morning to night, and when it is time to recharge, the 66W fast charging gets you back to 50 percent in just 20 minutes. Whether you are binge-watching or video calling, the vivo V60 won’t let you down.

4. Smart AI camera

Capture stunning photos with the 64MP OIS-enabled main camera and 8MP ultra-wide lens. The AI enhancements ensure sharp, vibrant shots in any lighting. The 32MP front camera is perfect for selfies and high-quality video calls, making every moment picture-perfect.

Specification Details Display 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 RAM 8GB (expandable up to 16GB with virtual RAM) Storage 256GB internal, expandable via microSD Battery 4,600 mAh with 66W fast charging Rear camera 64MP OIS main lens + 8MP ultra-wide Front camera 32MP selfie camera Durability IP54 water and dust resistance Operating System Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14 Special features In-display fingerprint, 4K video, dual stereo speakers *Terms and conditions apply. Please check with your store partner for complete offer details.

How to shop for the vivo V60 on Easy EMIs

Shopping for the vivo V60 is as simple as it is rewarding. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Visit a Bajaj Finserv Partner Store: Head to your nearest partner outlet—be it Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, or any other authorized retailer.

2. Pick your favourite model: Choose the vivo V60 variant and colour that suits your style.

3. Explore EMI options: Ask the store representative about flexible EMI plans tailored to your budget.

4. Select a repayment plan: Choose from tenures that suit your financial comfort—whether short-term or extended.

5. Look for festive offers: Enjoy benefits like zero down payment and special discounts during the festive season.

6. Complete your purchase: Finalise the deal and walk out with your brand-new vivo V60.

Save more with Maha Bachat Savings Calculator

This Dhanteras, make your shopping smarter with the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator—a handy tool that helps you track total savings across multiple offers:

Brand offers: Enjoy exclusive festive discounts directly from vivo

Enjoy exclusive festive discounts directly from vivo Dealer offers: Get additional cashback or special deals from trusted partner outlets such as Reliance Retail, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Get additional cashback or special deals from trusted partner outlets such as Reliance Retail, Croma, and Vijay Sales. EMI offers: Opt for Easy EMIs with zero down payment on eligible vivo smartphones, including the V60. And that is not all—Bajaj Finserv’s flexible monthly payment plans make it easier than ever to own the vivo V60 without financial strain. With over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000+ cities, finding the best festive deal near you is quick, convenient, and rewarding.

