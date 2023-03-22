facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Cedar-IBSi Capital floats fintech VC fund for India, GCC and other markets

Cedar-IBSi Capital floats fintech VC fund for India, GCC and other markets

By Aman Rawat

  • 22 Mar 2023
Premium
Cedar-IBSi Capital floats fintech VC fund for India, GCC and other markets
Credit: 123RF.com

Management consulting firm Cedar Consulting and fintech market intelligence platform IBS Intelligence have teamed up to form a new venture capital fund that will invest in fintech companies across India, Europe, and member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The fund, Cedar-IBSi Capital I, will chase investment opportunities both in ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Clermont, Arpwood tweak India portfolio exit plan

Finance

Clermont, Arpwood tweak India portfolio exit plan

Singhania's JK Tyre brings in PE-style investor

Manufacturing

Singhania's JK Tyre brings in PE-style investor

StashFin raises $100 mn debt co-led by InnoVen, Trifecta Capital

TMT

StashFin raises $100 mn debt co-led by InnoVen, Trifecta Capital

Dadachanji Group chairman ups stake in Shrem InvIT

Infrastructure

Dadachanji Group chairman ups stake in Shrem InvIT

Premium
Cedar-IBSi Capital floats fintech VC fund for India, GCC and other markets

Finance

Cedar-IBSi Capital floats fintech VC fund for India, GCC and other markets

Sensex, Nifty continue uptick for second consecutive session

Finance

Sensex, Nifty continue uptick for second consecutive session

Advertisement