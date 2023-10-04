facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

CDPQ-Piramal fund set to score sweet returns from India portfolio

By TEAM VCC

  • 04 Oct 2023
Pro
CDPQ-Piramal fund set to score sweet returns from India portfolio

Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and India’s Piramal Asset Management Pvt. Ltd, which floated a private credit financing platform with a corpus of $300 million three years ago, have set up an exit move from a portfolio bet to generate high returns.   The joint credit platform is looking ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Become a Pro member
Already a VCCircle PRO member?
Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Bottomline: General Atlantic-backed Acko's FY23 revenue growth slows, losses widen

Finance

Bottomline: General Atlantic-backed Acko's FY23 revenue growth slows, losses widen

Premium
ValueQuest hires OIJIF exec to lead PE vertical, hits halfway mark for maiden fund

People

ValueQuest hires OIJIF exec to lead PE vertical, hits halfway mark for maiden fund

Pro
CDPQ-Piramal fund set to score sweet returns from India portfolio

Manufacturing

CDPQ-Piramal fund set to score sweet returns from India portfolio

DPDzero, two others raise early-stage funding

TMT

DPDzero, two others raise early-stage funding

Two dozen investors to assess startup funding decks at VCCircle's 'The Pitch' in Delhi

General

Two dozen investors to assess startup funding decks at VCCircle's 'The Pitch' in Delhi

Tiger Global-backed Slice mergers with North East Small Finance Bank

Finance

Tiger Global-backed Slice mergers with North East Small Finance Bank

Advertisement