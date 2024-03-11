CDPQ onboards former Deloitte exec as country chair for India operations

Credit: Thinkstock

Prominent Canadian investor Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) has appointed former Deloitte executive N Venkatram, as country chair for its India unit.

Venkatram, formerly chief executive officer and managing director for Deloitte’s South Asia business, will join CDPQ on 1 April 2024, the company said.

He will also be a member of CDPQ's global management team and contribute towards the strategy of CDPQ Global, including supporting different asset classes—notably infrastructure and private equity.

Venkatram’s appointment comes after Saurabh Agarwal, managing director at CDPQ India and its local head had quit last year, ending a six-year tenure with the Canadian fund.

In his 40 years of experience, including 30 at with Deloitte, Venkatram assisted companies in strengthening governance and controls, raising capital, mergers and acquisitions, and solving their most complex accounting and business issues, the company said.

He also currently serves as the chair of the committee on financial reporting in Confederation of Indian Industry's National Council.

Venkat served on the Mutual Fund Committee and the Corporate Governance Committee set up by the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and is currently on the SEBI Takeover Panel, the Corporate Bonds & Securitization Advisory Committee and the High-Powered Committee on Settlements.

"CDPQ has a long-term conviction towards India's economy. The addition of Venkat as country chair and a member of our global management team is an indication of our ongoing commitment to developing partnerships that are aligned with driving performance and sustainable impact," said Charles Emond, president and chief executive officer, CDPQ.

CDPQ, which has been actively investing in renewable energy and road sectors in India, counts Apraava Energy (previously CLP India), Azure Power, Maple Highways, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Piramal Enterprises as some of its significant investments.

As of 31 December 2023, CDPQ's net assets totalled $321 billion.

