CDG Invest Growth's chief Hassan Laaziri on plans for fifth fund, sectors in focus

Premium Hassan Laaziri, CEO, CDG Invest Growth | Credit: CDG Invest

CDG Invest Growth (CIG), the private equity investment arm of Morocco’s state-owned financial institution Caisse de Dépot et de Gestion (CDG), is finalizing its fifth fund, and healthcare tops its list of focus areas especially medtech, according to the company's Chief Executive Officer Hassan Laaziri. In an interview to VCCircle, Laaziri outlined ......