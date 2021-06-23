Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
CDC emerges frontrunner to invest in PE-backed home financier
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

CDC Group Plc, the UK’s development finance institution, has emerged as the frontrunner to invest in an Indian housing financier...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...