Cashify elevates core members to scale up its leadership team

Cashify, an online platform for selling used smartphones and other electronics, has promoted Siddhant Dhingra as a Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer- Global Markets, Aksh Chauhan as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Shubh Darpan as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

ADVERTISEMENT

The move comes in view of further strengthening the leadership team to scale up the business and pave way for the next phase of growth, including online to offline expansion plans.

Siddhant Dhingra joined Cashify seven years ago as the Head of Marketing. He also led the planning, development and execution of Reverse Logistics Platform and Operations Unit for Smartphones, while strategising operations for efficiency through product and training.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a Chief Business Officer – Global Markets, he will focus on the expansion of the enterprise solutions and will continue exploring international markets for Cashify.

Aksh Chauhan joined shortly after as the Vice President for Logistics. He has aided in building Cashify’s robust supply chain network. As a COO, he will be leading Operations at Cashify and focus on building the ecosystem for a Circular Economy in the used smartphone category.

Shubh Darpan joined Cashify more than 4 years ago. His skills in pricing, customer acquisition & growth, data analytics & BI have led Cashify to grow on a limitless road of profit. As a CRO, he will be in charge of pricing, growth & revenue with the primary focus on building the D2C channel for refurbished mobiles.

"In the last one year, we have witnessed multi-fold growth in terms of expansion, marketing and verticals. The appointments come at a critical time as we continue a rapid growth pace and seize opportunities to expand the refurbished business. Each one of them has played a significant role in the company’s growth and expansion, and we are pleased to recognize their accomplishments through these well-deserved promotions,” said Mandeep Manocha, Cashify's Co-Founder and CEO.

Additionally, Mandeep announced that Nakul Kumar, the Co-Founder and the Chief Operating Officer since 2013 will now be taking charge of the entire marketing portfolio as the CMO of Cashify.

In his new role, he will oversee the entire gamut of digital, product, PR/Comms and brand marketing.

Gurgaon-based Manak Waste Management, which owns and operates the platform Cashify, was founded in 2013 by Mandeep Manocha, Nakul Kumar, and Amit Sethi.

The company reported net sales of Rs 344.4 crore during FY20 and is expected to clock revenues of Rs 650 crore in this fiscal.

Today, apart from serving more than 30 million users online through its App, Cashify has over 90 brick and mortar stores present across the country including 8 franchise stores in India. The target is to open another 100 to 150 stores in the next 12 months.

As Cashify’s services grow and expand, the company will greatly benefit from the experiences of its core leadership in the space.