Cartogene Therapeutics to bring CAR-T therapies to India-Establishes a facility with 700+patient annual capacity in Gurugram

Cartogene Therapeutics, a Gurugram-based biotech start-up to bringing next-generation CAR-T cell therapies to India. CAR-T therapies, which have transformed outcomes for patients with certain blood cancers in the US and Europe, remain largely inaccessible in India due to high costs and a lack of local infrastructure. The partnership is seen as a significant milestone to make cutting-edge cancer treatments more accessible and affordable, while also signalling the country’s arrival in the global cell and gene therapy landscape.

Cartogene is currently setting up a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant manufacturing facility in Manesar, Gurugram, which will have the capacity to produce nearly 700 therapies annually. Cartogene is gearing up for Clinical Trials and will initially focus on B-cell malignancies (Leukaemia & Lymphoma). Cartogene’s innovative process will deliver shorter ‘vein to vein’ time (the period between collecting a patient’s cells and re-infusing them after modification). This faster turnaround will prove crucial in aggressive cancers where time is often the difference between survival and relapse. Looking ahead, Cartogene also plans to expand into multiple myeloma therapies, a growing segment in the global CAR-T market.

Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy represents a novel and transformative approach for personalised cancer treatment. US FDA approved and commercially available in the US and EU since 2017, it harnesses the power of the patient's own immune system by engineering the T-cells to identify and kill cancer cells. CAR-T therapy requires one infusion, unlike multiple rounds of chemo and only targets cancer cells, unlike chemo, which kills all cells in the patient's body. Currently used for treating blood cancer, there are more than 1,100 ongoing Clinical Trials globally to address solid tumor cancers and autoimmune diseases.

Globally, CAR-T and related cell therapies have attracted significant investor interest in recognition that cancer is the health crisis of our times. Existing players like JnJ, Bristol-Myers have invested millions in expanding capacity and acquiring assets to expand their CAR-T portfolio. Analysts say the global CAR-T therapy market is expected to surpass $25 billion by 2030, with Asia-Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing region. Global CAR-T sales are expected to exceed $7B in 2025.

Current cancer treatments largely rely on pharmaceuticals such as chemotherapy, alongside radiation therapy and surgical interventions. In contrast, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy represents a novel and transformative approach within cellular immunotherapy. The global market for CAR-T cell therapy, valued at around $4.5 billion in 2021, is projected to expand rapidly and touch nearly $10 billion in revenue by 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of close to 40%. In parallel, the number of CAR-T clinical trials worldwide has been steadily increasing, with continuous refinements in CAR-T constructs designed to improve efficacy and reduce adverse effects. The strong therapeutic potential has also driven a surge in global patent filings, underscoring the intense race to secure innovation in this fast-evolving domain.

Industry experts point out that Indian biotech is a very attractive segment with long-term growth since India offers a particularly large patient pool, a rapidly evolving regulatory framework and government push to build the sector. With its Manesar facility and global collaborations, Cartogene is positioning itself as one of the early players in this high-barrier, high-value segment. While Cartogene has not disclosed details, people familiar with the matter said the company has made investments for Clinical readiness (Facility and Equipment). It is actively engaging with the investment community to support its expansion and upcoming Clinical programs.

This will bring the first US-led CAR-T product to India,” said Sumit Wadhwa, co-founder of Cartogene Therapeutics. “Our mission is to make such advanced therapies accessible locally, without compromising on the rigor and quality that define international standards. By reducing costs and turnaround times, we aim to deliver world-class cancer care to Indian patients.

Recent data from European transplant and cellular-therapy registries show a clear shift: while hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) activity—especially autologous transplants—is stagnating or even declining, CAR-T cell therapies are rising sharply in refractory hematologic malignancies,” said Dr. Rahul Bhargava, Director, Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon.

Sumit added, “This trend reinforces our mission to accelerate the availability of CAR-T therapies in India. By localising manufacturing and clinical development, we aim to bridge the gap between global innovation and patient access, ensuring that Indian patients benefit from the same paradigm shift now transforming cancer care in Europe and the US.”

Ravindra, co-founder of Cartogene, stated:

“Our focus is on building the right infrastructure and partnerships to drive accessibility and affordability of CAR-T therapies in India and ensure reliable supply, and speedy product delivery to patients.”

