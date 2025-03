Carpediem Capital makes first bet in over a year, backs co-working space firm

Premium CorporatEdge MD Aashish S Shukla (left) with founder and CEO Monaah M Shuklla

Mid-market private equity firm Carpediem Capital, which counts the likes of Biryani Blues and Sindhuja Microcredit in its portfolio, has bet on a co-working space provider to mark its first new investment in more than a year. The PE firm was rather silent in 2024 and didn’t add any company to ......