Carlyle spins a quick multi-bagger in India

Pro The Carlyle logo at its offices in New York City | Credit: Reuters/Brendan McDermid

Private equity firm Carlyle, which logged partial exit moves from two companies in India this year in the financial services sector and intends to sell a stake worth $1.2 billion in Hexaware via an initial public offering, has made yet another exit move from a local portfolio company after going back and forth over ......