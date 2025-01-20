Carlyle, Kadaara portfolio companies get SEBI nod for IPO
By TEAM VCC

  • 20 Jan 2025
Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity firms Carlyle and Kedaara Capital can now move forward with their plans to monetize their investments in Hexaware Technologies Ltd and Ajax Engineering Ltd, respectively, after the companies received regulatory approval to float initial public offerings. 

The Securities and Exchange Board of India issued its final observations—akin to its approval—to the two companies’ IPO documents on January 16, according to the regulator’s website. 

SEBI approved IPO plans of four other companies last week—PMEA Solar Tech Solutions Ltd, All Time Plastics Ltd, Scoda Tubes Ltd, and Vikran Engineering Ltd. It also returned the draft papers of Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd. 

CarlyleKedaara CapitalAjax EngineeringHexaware Technologies LtdIPO

