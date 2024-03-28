facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Carlyle-backed Indegene makes another overseas acquisition

Carlyle-backed Indegene makes another overseas acquisition

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 28 Mar 2024
Premium
Carlyle-backed Indegene makes another overseas acquisition
Credit: Thinkstock

Indegene, a technology-led healthcare solutions provider to biopharmaceutical, biotech and medical devices companies, has acquired another overseas company to ramp up its service offerings.  The Indian company, which is backed by US-based private equity firm Carlyle, has purchased medical writing consultancy firm Trilogy Writing & Consulting GmbH.  Indegene said in a statement Trilogy&#39;s acquisition will ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Carlyle-backed Indegene makes another overseas acquisition

Healthcare

Carlyle-backed Indegene makes another overseas acquisition

Premium
Investcorp-backed Clove Dental changes gear after M&A stalemate

Healthcare

Investcorp-backed Clove Dental changes gear after M&A stalemate

Premium
Olympus Capital again trims stake in decade-old Indian portfolio firm

Healthcare

Olympus Capital again trims stake in decade-old Indian portfolio firm

Premium
Did HealthQuad meet exit benchmark from eight-year-old bet?

Healthcare

Did HealthQuad meet exit benchmark from eight-year-old bet?

Premium
ChrysCapital seals over $800-mn PE exit

Healthcare

ChrysCapital seals over $800-mn PE exit

Mubadala acquiring Afro-Indian pharma platform in landmark PE exit for DPI, others

Healthcare

Mubadala acquiring Afro-Indian pharma platform in landmark PE exit for DPI, others

Advertisement