Carlyle Africa spinout Alterra gets European LP for first independent fund

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

Alterra Capital Partners, an Africa-focused private equity firm spun out of Carlyle Africa, has onboarded a European investor for its first independent pan-African investment vehicle, which aims to back mid-sized businesses across the continent. The Johannesburg-based firm, founded in 2020 by former Carlyle Africa team members, has received an investment commitment ......