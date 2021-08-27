Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Manufacturing
Manufacturing
By
Carborumdum set to own Tata Innovation Fund - backed PLUSS Advanced Technologies
Photo Credit: Pexels

Carborumdum Universal Ltd. (CUMI) has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in materials research and manufacturing company PLUSS...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...