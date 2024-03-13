facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Can Vishal Mega Mart command DMart-type valuation in PE-backed IPO?

Can Vishal Mega Mart command DMart-type valuation in PE-backed IPO?

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 13 Mar 2024
Pro
Can Vishal Mega Mart command DMart-type valuation in PE-backed IPO?

Vishal Mega Mart Pvt. Ltd is preparing to float an initial public offering under its private equity owners and could target valuation metrics comparable to Avenue Supermarts Ltd, India’s biggest listed retailer and the operator of DMart chain.   Gurugram-based Vishal Mega Mart, one of India’s biggest value retailers, aims to go public ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Become a Pro member
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Pro
Can Vishal Mega Mart command DMart-type valuation in PE-backed IPO?

Consumer

Can Vishal Mega Mart command DMart-type valuation in PE-backed IPO?

Premium
Grapevine: Manipal Hospitals set to clinch buyout; Edelweiss raising credit fund

Consumer

Grapevine: Manipal Hospitals set to clinch buyout; Edelweiss raising credit fund

BAT mulls sale of some stake in ITC

Consumer

BAT mulls sale of some stake in ITC

Pro
Former KKR India chief Nayar's VC firm joins race to invest in D2C fashion brand

Consumer

Former KKR India chief Nayar's VC firm joins race to invest in D2C fashion brand

Premium
Bottomline: PE-backed Drools keeps revenue growth in focus, faces profit pressure

Consumer

Bottomline: PE-backed Drools keeps revenue growth in focus, faces profit pressure

Nexus Venture, Gruhas Collective invest early-stage funds in two startups

Consumer

Nexus Venture, Gruhas Collective invest early-stage funds in two startups

Advertisement