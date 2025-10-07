Canara HSBC Life sets IPO price band, targets $1.14 bn valuation
Canara HSBC Life sets IPO price band, targets $1.14 bn valuation

By Reuters

  • 07 Oct 2025
Credit: VCCircle

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company has set a price band of Rs 100-106 per share for its upcoming listing, aiming for a valuation of about Rs 100.7 billion ($1.14 billion) at the upper end, as per Reuters calculations. 

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is a joint venture between Canara Bank and HSBC Group's HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings. 

It will launch its Rs 25.18-billion initial public offering for retail investors on October 10. 

Anchor investors can submit their bids a day earlier on October 9.

