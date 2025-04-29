Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company files for IPO
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company files for IPO

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company files for IPO

By Reuters

  • 29 Apr 2025
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company files for IPO
Credit: VCCircle

India's Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company has filed for an initial public offering, draft papers showed on Tuesday, with its existing shareholders looking to sell their stake.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is a joint venture promoted by India's state-owned Canara Bank, which owns a 51% stake, and HSBC Group's HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings, which holds 26%.

The insurance firm, which manages more than 400 billion rupees ($4.7 billion) in assets, did not detail the size or timing of the IPO but said it will not issue fresh shares.

Advertisement

Canara Bank will sell up to 137.75 million shares via the listing, according to the draft papers, while HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings will sell up to 4.75 million shares.

Punjab National Bank, the company's only other shareholder holding the remaining 23% stake, plans to sell up to 95 million shares.

The listing comes at a time when rising global market volatility, driven by flip-flops by the U.S. on tariffs, is forcing companies to recalibrate IPO ambitions to avoid weak demand or failed listings.

Advertisement

India was the world's second-largest market by IPO proceeds in 2024. However, listings are down nearly 15% this year, data compiled by LSEG showed.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company reported a profit after tax of 1.13 billion rupees in fiscal year ended March 2024, 24.3% higher than the year earlier, its draft prospectus showed. Revenue, however, was marginally lower by 1% over the same period. It is yet to report results for fiscal 2025.

This is the second IPO by a Canara Bank-backed company in recent times, following last week's filing by Canara Robeco Asset Management Company.

Advertisement
Canara HSBC Life Insurance CompanyCanara BankPunjab National BankHSBCIPO

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Everstone Capital set to onboard returning LP for fifth fund

Finance

Everstone Capital set to onboard returning LP for fifth fund

Goldman Sachs appoints Sushil Bathija, Vikram Chavali to Asia ex-Japan M&A leadership

Finance

Goldman Sachs appoints Sushil Bathija, Vikram Chavali to Asia ex-Japan M&A leadership

IndusInd Bank's deputy CEO Arun Khurana resigns amid accounting blunder

Finance

IndusInd Bank's deputy CEO Arun Khurana resigns amid accounting blunder

Pro
LPs commit $3.7 bn to India PE-VC funds in Q1 2025; dry powder hits $86 bn

Finance

LPs commit $3.7 bn to India PE-VC funds in Q1 2025; dry powder hits $86 bn

Nigerian PE firm Aruwa nears Fund II close, targets 25% oversubscription

Finance

Nigerian PE firm Aruwa nears Fund II close, targets 25% oversubscription

Singhi Advisors hires former Deloitte exec as partner to strengthen M&A practice

Finance

Singhi Advisors hires former Deloitte exec as partner to strengthen M&A practice

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW