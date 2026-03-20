Camikara Becomes the World's Best Indian Rum, Beats Global Rum Brands

After Indian single malt whisky captured global attention, Indian rum is now stepping into the spotlight — with Camikara leading the charge.

Over the past decade, Indian single malt whisky has transformed the country’s reputation in global spirits, challenging long-established whisky regions and earning international acclaim. Now, a similar shift may be unfolding in another category deeply rooted in India’s agricultural heritage — Rum.

In a landmark moment for Indian spirits, Camikara — India’s first pure cane juice aged rum — has secured top honours at two of the world’s most respected rum competitions, signalling the emergence of India as a serious contender in premium rum.

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At the Global Rum & Cachaça Masters Awards 2026 in the United Kingdom, Camikara 8-Year-Old was awarded the prestigious ‘Master Medal’, the competition’s highest distinction. In the same competition, Camikara 3-Year-Old secured its second consecutive ‘Gold Medal’, making Camikara the only Indian rum to win both Master and Gold in the same year.



Recognition soon followed in the United States. At the Aged Rum category tasting conducted by The Fifty Best, Camikara 8YO received a ‘Double Gold’ Medal, a distinction reserved for spirits that receive unanimous top scores from all judges. In the International blend category, Camikara 3YO also secured ‘Gold’, reinforcing the brand’s consistency across both expressions and international tasting panels.



Together, these accolades place Camikara among a select group of rums to have impressed judging panels on both sides of the Atlantic — a rare achievement for any brand and a particularly significant moment for Indian rum.

“For a country with such a long and complex relationship with sugarcane, this moment carries deep historical resonance. References to fermented cane beverages appear in ancient Indian texts, yet for decades modern Indian rum was largely associated with industrial-scale production rather than artisanal craft. What we are witnessing now is a shift in that perception. With global judging panels recognising the quality and character of what we are producing, Camikara is helping reshape how Indian spirits are viewed internationally — not as volume products, but as expressions of terroir, tradition and technical excellence,” said Shalini Sharma, Head of Marketing, Piccadily Agro Industries Limited.



For generations, the global rum narrative has been shaped largely by the Caribbean and Latin America. Nations producing vast quantities of sugarcane rarely featured in conversations around premium rum. India — despite being one of the world’s largest producers of sugarcane — remained largely absent from the global premium rum conversation. That narrative is now beginning to shift.



At the heart of Camikara’s global recognition lies a production philosophy rooted in authenticity and craft. Unlike many rums that rely on molasses or post-distillation additives, Camikara is crafted from fresh sugarcane juice harvested within 36 hours, preserving the natural character of the cane.



The spirit is then aged in American oak barrels under North India’s subtropical climate, where wide temperature variations accelerate maturation and deepen the interaction between wood and spirit. The result is a rum shaped as much by geography as by technique — reflecting India’s terroir, climate and sugarcane heritage rather than attempting to replicate traditional Caribbean styles.

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About Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (PAIL)



Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (PAIL) is a publicly listed company operating in two strategic segments — Distillery and Sugar. The company’s manufacturing facility at Indri, Haryana and Chhattisgarh is equipped with advanced technology for producing Malt Spirit, ENA, Ethanol and White Crystal Sugar.

PAIL has established itself as a leading name in the premium spirits category with brands such as Indri Single Malt, Camikara Aged Rum, Cashmir Vodka and Whistler Whisky earning recognition in both domestic and international markets. The company has successfully positioned itself as a leader in the Indian single malt whisky market by becoming the ‘fastest growing single malt whisky brand’ in 2024. It continues to focus

on innovation, premiumization, and capacity expansion to sustain growth and deliver long-term value to its stakeholders.

Website: www.piccadily.com

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NOTE: No VCCircle Journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

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