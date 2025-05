Cactus Partners begins preparations for second VC fund

Rajeev Kalambi, Amit Sharma and Anurag Goel, general partners at Cactus Partners

Mumbai-based venture capital firm Cactus Partners is laying the groundwork for its second fund, as it looks to finish building the portfolio of its maiden fund that marked its final close in early 2024 after raising Rs 630 crore ($77 million), a top executive told VCCircle. “We have started the groundwork ......