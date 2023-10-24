facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Byju's CFO Ajay Goel resigns, to return as Vedanta finance chief

By Reuters

  • 24 Oct 2023
Byju's CFO Ajay Goel resigns, to return as Vedanta finance chief
Credit: Reuters

India's Vedanta on Tuesday said Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sonal Shrivastava has resigned amid a major structural overhaul announced last month.

Ajay Goel, incumbent CFO at Indian edtech startup Byju's, will return as Vedanta's finance chief effective Oct. 30, the company said in a statement.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta announced plans to carve the metals-to-oil conglomerate into six separate businesses last month, a move aimed at shoring up the group's financial performance after earlier attempts to privatise the company and trim its dues did not materialise.

Advertisement

Shrivastava had joined Vedanta in June, and was the third person to hold the position since 2021 after GR Arun Kumar and Goel.

Goel had resigned from Vedanta in April to join Byju's.

The conglomerate's UK-based parent, Vedanta Resources, is battling a host of rating downgrades triggered by worries over outstanding dues, including $4.2 billion that the company has to pay by fiscal 2025.

Advertisement

Vedanta's shares dropped 30% this year, as opposed to an over 3% decline in the Nifty Metal index.

VedantaByju’s

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Pro
Harsha Raghavan's Convergent scores best returns yet from third PE exit

Manufacturing

Harsha Raghavan's Convergent scores best returns yet from third PE exit

Byju's CFO Ajay Goel resigns, to return as Vedanta finance chief

Manufacturing

Byju's CFO Ajay Goel resigns, to return as Vedanta finance chief

Premium
Dorf-Ketal leads race to acquire Aquapharm Chemicals

Manufacturing

Dorf-Ketal leads race to acquire Aquapharm Chemicals

Birla Carbon snaps up Belgium carbon nanotubes maker

Manufacturing

Birla Carbon snaps up Belgium carbon nanotubes maker

Handbag brand Lavie parent closes maiden funding round

Consumer

Handbag brand Lavie parent closes maiden funding round

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast plans up to $200-mn India assembly facility

Manufacturing

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast plans up to $200-mn India assembly facility

Advertisement