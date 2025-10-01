Buying Car Insurance in 2025? Here are 8 Smart Tips You Shouldn't Ignore

Buying car insurance can feel overwhelming, especially with so many options, add-ons, and policies available online. In 2025, things are changing even faster. Digital tools, customised plans, and simplified processes mean you have more choices than ever. But how do you know which policy truly protects your car and your wallet?

Whether you are buying insurance for the first time or renewing an existing plan, being informed is key. From understanding the basics to comparing policies and checking claim processes, small decisions now can save you time, money, and stress later. In this guide, we share eight practical tips that every car owner should know before buying insurance in 2025, helping you make smarter, confident choices.

1. Understand the Basics of Car Insurance

Before diving into policies, it’s important to understand what car insurance actually covers. At its core, insurance protects you from financial loss in case of accidents, theft, natural disasters, or third-party damages.

Third-party insurance: Mandatory by law in India, covering damages or injury caused to a third party.

Comprehensive car insurance: A wider protection plan that includes third-party cover plus damages to your own car, theft, fire, and more. If you want holistic protection, comprehensive car insurance is the smarter choice. Insurers like Zurich Kotak, for example, offer policies with flexible add-ons that can be customised as per your driving needs.

2. Compare Policies Online Before Buying

The beauty of buying car insurance in 2025 is the sheer convenience of digital platforms. From premium calculators to instant policy issuance, everything is now available online.

When comparing policies, don’t just look at premium amounts. Evaluate:

Inclusions and exclusions

Add-on covers available

Claim settlement ratio of the insurer (CSR), noting that CSR alone may not fully reflect claim experience and customer satisfaction.

Customer service experience Many customers make the mistake of choosing the cheapest plan, only to realise later that it offers limited coverage. Instead, look for balance, affordable premiums with wide-ranging benefits.

3. Opt for Comprehensive Car Insurance with Add-ons

If you truly want peace of mind, a basic plan won’t cut it. That’s where comprehensive car insurance and add-ons come in. Some of the most popular add-ons in 2025 include:

Zero Depreciation Cover – Ensures you get full claim value without deduction for part depreciation.

– Ensures you get full claim value without deduction for part depreciation. Engine Protection – Covers damage due to oil leakage, hydrostatic lock, or water ingression, primarily for conventional petrol/diesel vehicles; this may not apply to electric vehicles (EVs) or hybrids.

– Covers damage due to oil leakage, hydrostatic lock, or water ingression, primarily for conventional petrol/diesel vehicles; this may not apply to electric vehicles (EVs) or hybrids. Roadside assistance – Immediate help for breakdowns, flat tyres, or towing.

– Immediate help for breakdowns, flat tyres, or towing. No-claim bonus (NCB) protector – Keeps your discount intact even after minor claims. Flexible add-on bundles are available to suit different driver profiles, though availability may vary by insurer and vehicle type.

4. Check the Claim Settlement Process

A smooth and hassle-free claim settlement process is a key indicator of a reliable insurer. Many car owners focus only on premiums and coverage, but later face delays or difficulties when filing a claim.

When evaluating an insurer, pay attention to:

Claim Settlement Ratio (CSR): This indicates the percentage of claims an insurer settles. While it’s a valuable reference, also consider how quickly and efficiently claims are actually handled.

This indicates the percentage of claims an insurer settles. While it’s a valuable reference, also consider how quickly and efficiently claims are actually handled. Cashless Garage Network: A wider network allows you to get your car repaired without paying up front, making the process faster and easier.

A wider network allows you to get your car repaired without paying up front, making the process faster and easier. Turnaround Time: Check how long it typically takes for claims to be processed and settled, as delays can cause unnecessary stress. Ensuring your insurer scores well on these aspects can save time and provide peace of mind when you need support the most.

5. Don’t Underinsure Your Car

A common mistake many car owners make is opting for the minimum coverage to save on premiums. While this may seem economical in the short term, it can backfire during major accidents, theft, or natural disasters. Underinsurance may leave you paying out of pocket for repairs or replacements that exceed your policy limits. Ensure your coverage matches the current market value of your car and includes necessary add-ons to avoid unexpected financial burdens.

6. Renew Your Policy On Time

Buying car insurance is only part of the process, and renewing it on time is equally important. Missing the renewal date can result in losing accumulated benefits such as your No-Claim Bonus (NCB). Some insurers may offer a short grace period or allow policy reinstatement, but this is not guaranteed. Timely renewal ensures uninterrupted coverage, keeps you legally compliant, and protects you financially. Many insurers now offer quick online renewal, making the process smooth and convenient.

7. Review Your Policy Regularly

Your insurance needs can change over time. Perhaps you’ve bought a new car, added accessories, moved to a different city, or updated your driving habits. A policy that suited you last year may no longer provide the best value or coverage today. Regularly reviewing your policy allows you to:

Update your Insured Declared Value (IDV) to reflect your car’s current market value

to reflect your car’s current market value Adjust or add new c overage options and add-ons .

. Compare premiums to ensure your plan remains competitive

Ensure your policy continues to meet your personal and financial requirements. 8. Prioritise Customer Support and Transparency

Customer service is one of the most important aspects of car insurance, yet it is often overlooked. Insurance is not just about the policy—it’s about the support you receive when you need it the most, whether during a claim, a query, or an emergency.

When choosing an insurer, consider the following:

Accessible Helplines: 24/7 support can be invaluable, though service quality and response times may vary.

24/7 support can be invaluable, though service quality and response times may vary. User-Friendly Mobile Apps: Easy-to-navigate apps make tasks like policy renewal, claim filing, and tracking simpler and faster.

Easy-to-navigate apps make tasks like policy renewal, claim filing, and tracking simpler and faster. Clear and Transparent Policy Wording: Avoid hidden clauses or confusing terms to ensure you know exactly what is covered. Selecting an insurer with reliable customer support and transparent policies ensures smoother experiences and peace of mind when dealing with claims or other insurance-related matters.

Final Thoughts

Buying car insurance in 2025 is about being proactive and well-informed. With digital innovations, customised add-ons, and user-friendly processes, securing coverage has never been easier. It is essential to understand the basics of car insurance, compare policies online, and choose comprehensive plans with relevant add-ons. Key steps include checking the claim settlement process, avoiding underinsurance, renewing on time, reviewing your policy regularly, and prioritising customer support. By keeping these points in mind, you can ensure your car is protected against both expected and unexpected risks while making confident and informed decisions.

