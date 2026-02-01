Budget 2026: Govt doubles tax holiday for GIFT City businesses to 20 years
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Budget 2026: Govt doubles tax holiday for GIFT City businesses to 20 years

Budget 2026: Govt doubles tax holiday for GIFT City businesses to 20 years

By Reuters

  • 01 Feb 2026
  • Listen to Story
Budget 2026: Govt doubles tax holiday for GIFT City businesses to 20 years
A general view of office buildings at the GIFT City. | Credit: Reuters/Amit Dave

India's federal budget on Sunday doubled the tax holiday for businesses establishing operations in a low-tax city located in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state to 20 years.

The tax boost for GIFT City comes as it is attracting increased interest from large global reinsurers. The Indian government is pitching the city as a gateway for global capital flows.

After the end of 20 years these businesses will be taxed at a flat rate of 15%, the federal budget proposed.

Advertisement

Foreign companies setting up units in Indian regions outside of Gujarat International Finance Tec‑City, or GIFT City, are taxed at a base rate of 35%.

"This will encourage both global and domestic institutions to structure international financial services business within India’s own financial hub," Dipesh Shah, executive director at the regulator for financial services at GIFT City told Reuters.

"Today’s announcement will provide long-term tax certainty and predictability to the IFSC (international financial services centre) ecosystem."

Advertisement
Budget 2026GIFT City

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Budget 2026: How the changes to buyback taxation may affect PE/VC funds and founders

Finance

Budget 2026: How the changes to buyback taxation may affect PE/VC funds and founders

Budget 2026: Govt to top up SRI Fund, launch $1.09 bn SME growth vehicle

Finance

Budget 2026: Govt to top up SRI Fund, launch $1.09 bn SME growth vehicle

Premium
Swiss firm responsAbility gets German LP's mandate to make emerging-market PE bets

Finance

Swiss firm responsAbility gets German LP's mandate to make emerging-market PE bets

Japanese automakers rush to explore tie-ups with Shriram Finance after MUFG investment

Finance

Japanese automakers rush to explore tie-ups with Shriram Finance after MUFG investment

Premium
Adenia Partners makes an exit from four-year-old bet

Finance

Adenia Partners makes an exit from four-year-old bet

Premium
Arohan's Manoj Nambiar on growth drivers, acquisition plans, and more

Finance

Arohan's Manoj Nambiar on growth drivers, acquisition plans, and more

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW