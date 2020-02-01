Budget 2020: Govt eases fiscal deficit target, unveils steps to boost incomes

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a giant water scheme and boost spending in the agriculture sector as she unveiled a raft of measures aimed to kick-start an economy growing at the slowest pace in 11 years.

Presenting the 2020-21 budget to parliament, Sitharaman said the government would ease the fiscal deficit target to 3.8% for the current financial year from 3.3% earlier. The target for 2020-21 would be 3.5%, she said.

The government was widely expected to ease the deficit target, as a slowdown in economic growth to an estimated 5% for 2019-20 crimped tax revenue. Its inability to garner enough money from disinvestment made matters worse.

To help raise disinvestment revenue, Sitharaman said the government will cut its stakes in Life Insurance Corporation—the country’s largest insurer.

Sitharaman also proposed an allocation of Rs 2.83 trillion (about $40 billion) to the agriculture and allied sectors in a bid to support farmers. “Farm markets need to be liberalised,” she said.

She also unveiled a water scheme with an allocation of around Rs 3.6 trillion to address issues related to water shortages.

Sitharaman also announced several changes in the income tax laws, in a bid to leave more cash in the hands of taxpayers, and in the dividend distribution tax.

The stock markets, however, weren’t impressed. Both benchmark indexes, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, extended their fall after the budget announcements.