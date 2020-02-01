Budget 2020: Sensex, Nifty slump nearly 2.5%

Indian stocks slipped into the negative territory midway through the special trading session on Saturday after a cautious start, as the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Budget for the next financial year.

After a positive start, the 30-stock BSE Sensex gave up all its gains and declined more than 1,000 points, or 2.5% to 39,739.73 at 3:15 pm. The 50-share NSE Nifty index was also down 2.5%.

Broader markets comprising the mid-cap and small-cap indices were trading flat to negative.

Majority of the 13 sectoral indices were in the red, with infrastructure and infrastructure-related sectors among top losers. BSE Power index was down nearly 1%, while BSE Metal index was down 1.2%.

Nearly 975 stocks advanced as compared with 1,050 shares that were quoting in the red. The shares oscillated amid rising global fears about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Sitharaman, in the Budget speech, announced big-ticket infrastructure spending. The government proposed to spend Rs 103 trillion over the next five years on infrastructure and allied sectors such as housing, healthcare, railways, airports, logistics, warehousing, and irrigation projects.

“…Rs 100 trillion will be invested in the building and development of infrastructure,” she said as part of the 2020-21 Budget speech.

Economic growth for the year ending March 31 is estimated to slip to 5%, the weakest pace since 2008-09. Growth is expected to recover to 6-6.5% next year, the Economic Survey said on Friday.