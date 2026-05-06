SEBI sets up task force to tackle AI-driven cyber threats

The logo of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is seen on its headquarters in Mumbai, India, March 24, 2025. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani/File Photo

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday issued an advisory on emerging AI-driven vulnerability detection tools, warning that their use could introduce new cybersecurity risks for regulated entities.

SEBI has constituted a task force to assess emerging threats posed by such AI-based models. The task force will examine the cyber risks associated with these tools and devise a uniform mitigation strategy.

It will also report cyber incidents, malicious activities and system vulnerabilities to strengthen the cybersecurity framework of India's securities markets.