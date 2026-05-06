SEBI sets up task force to tackle AI-driven cyber threats

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday issued an advisory on emerging AI-driven vulnerability detection tools, warning that their use could introduce new cybersecurity risks for regulated entities.
SEBI has constituted a task force to assess emerging threats posed by such AI-based models. The task force will examine the cyber risks associated with these tools and devise a uniform mitigation strategy.
It will also report cyber incidents, malicious activities and system vulnerabilities to strengthen the cybersecurity framework of India's securities markets.
SEBI has directed market infrastructure institutes and other intermediaries to report cyberattacks, vulnerabilities and malicious activities on a priority basis.