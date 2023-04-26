facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News

Brookfield Renewable to invest $1 bn in Avaada Group

By Reuters

  • 26 Apr 2023
Brookfield Renewable to invest $1 bn in Avaada Group
Credit: 123rf.com

Avaada Group on Wednesday said it raised $1.07 billion to fund its green hydrogen and green ammonia ventures in India.

Brookfield Renewable, through Brookfield Global Transition Fund (BGTF), will invest upto $1 billion in Avaada Ventures Private Ltd, the company said in a statement.

Global Power Synergy Public Company Ltd, will invest $68 million in Avaada Energy Private Ltd to cut debt and support growth. The Avaada Group is also in advanced discussions with potential investors to raise another $200 million, it said.

Avaada currently operates a renewable energy portfolio of 4 gigawatt (GW) with plans to reach 11 GW by 2026.

Avaada VenturesAvaada EnergyBrookfield Asset Management Inc.Brookfield

Share article on

Articles

Premium
Elevation Capital charts course for $600 mn India exit

Finance

Elevation Capital charts course for $600 mn India exit

Brookfield Renewable to invest $1 bn in Avaada Group

Infrastructure

Brookfield Renewable to invest $1 bn in Avaada Group

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas promotes 17 lawyers to partnership

People

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas promotes 17 lawyers to partnership

Stashfin ropes in former Amex, RBL exec as new chief risk officer

Finance

Stashfin ropes in former Amex, RBL exec as new chief risk officer

Premium
Where is the SaaS sector headed on M&A street in 2023?

TMT

Where is the SaaS sector headed on M&A street in 2023?

Grapevine: Pension funds eye Mahindra Susten InvIT; PhonePe may waive Zestmoney debt

General

Grapevine: Pension funds eye Mahindra Susten InvIT; PhonePe may waive Zestmoney debt