Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Brookfield raising nearly $100 mn for Rajasthan solar power project

By Aman Malik

  • 02 Aug 2023
Premium
Brookfield raising nearly $100 mn for Rajasthan solar power project
Credit: Pixabay

Canadian alternative investment firm Brookfield Asset Management Inc is set to raise debt capital from a marquee global investor to fund the development of solar power projects in the western desert state of Rajasthan.  A local subsidiary of the Canadian investor, which recently invested in Indian renewable energy companies Avaada and ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Brookfield raising nearly $100 mn for Rajasthan solar power project

Infrastructure

Brookfield raising nearly $100 mn for Rajasthan solar power project

Premium
Waaree Energies revives IPO plan after raising over $200 mn in private capital

Manufacturing

Waaree Energies revives IPO plan after raising over $200 mn in private capital

Sensex, Nifty decline end lower tracking weak global macro data

General

Sensex, Nifty decline end lower tracking weak global macro data

Carlyle's distributable earnings take a hit after lower asset sales in Q2

General

Carlyle's distributable earnings take a hit after lower asset sales in Q2

Premium
Filter Capital sets target for final close of maiden fund

Finance

Filter Capital sets target for final close of maiden fund

KKR to acquire Leap India to boost Asia infra play

Infrastructure

KKR to acquire Leap India to boost Asia infra play

Advertisement