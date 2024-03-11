Brookfield elevates senior India exec to managing partner

Arpit Agrawal, managing partner and head of infrastructure, India and Middle East, Brookfield

Canadian alternative investment firm Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has elevated a senior executive to managing partner, two years after making the person in charge of infrastructure investments for India and the Middle East. Brookfield, which manages assets worth more than $25 billion across real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy and private equity verticals in India, ......