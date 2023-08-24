BPEA EQT signs off with over $2.2-bn India exit move

Hong Kong-based private equity firm BPEA EQT, which marked a profitable exit from software services company Hexaware last year and has inked two marquee private equity deals this summer, has hit the exit button on another Indian portfolio company. The PE firm, which was formerly known as Baring Private Equity Asia and rebranded after Swedish buyout ......