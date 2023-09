Bottomline: Warburg-backed Micro Life’s revenue, profit jump but patent feud weighs

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Medical devices maker Micro Life Sciences Pvt Ltd recorded a significant jump in its revenue and profit for the financial year through March 2023 but a patent battle and high capital expenditure weigh on its outlook. The company, which is backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, posted a 41% rise ......