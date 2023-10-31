Bottomline: Warburg-backed Imperial Auto revs up revenue growth, faces margin pressure

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Imperial Auto Industries Ltd, an auto component maker controlled by US private equity firm Warburg Pincus, accelerated its revenue growth in the financial year through March 2023 but faced pressure on its profit margins. Imperial Auto, which was set up in 1975 and operates 35 factories and 10 warehouses, recorded a 43% ......