Bottomline: Warburg-backed Imperial Auto revs up revenue growth, faces margin pressure

Premium
Imperial Auto Industries Ltd, an auto component maker controlled by US private equity firm Warburg Pincus, accelerated its revenue growth in the financial year through March 2023 but faced pressure on its profit margins. Imperial Auto, which was set up in 1975 and operates 35 factories and 10 warehouses, recorded a 43% ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.