facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • Bottomline: Warburg-backed Imperial Auto revs up revenue growth, faces margin pressure

Bottomline: Warburg-backed Imperial Auto revs up revenue growth, faces margin pressure

By Aman Rawat

  • 31 Oct 2023
Premium
Bottomline: Warburg-backed Imperial Auto revs up revenue growth, faces margin pressure
Credit: 123RF.com

Imperial Auto Industries Ltd, an auto component maker controlled by US private equity firm Warburg Pincus, accelerated its revenue growth in the financial year through March 2023 but faced pressure on its profit margins.  Imperial Auto, which was set up in 1975 and operates 35 factories and 10 warehouses, recorded a 43% ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Bottomline: Warburg-backed Imperial Auto revs up revenue growth, faces margin pressure

Manufacturing

Bottomline: Warburg-backed Imperial Auto revs up revenue growth, faces margin pressure

Siemens Energy weighs sale of stake in Indian firm to Siemens

Manufacturing

Siemens Energy weighs sale of stake in Indian firm to Siemens

Amansa Capital leads $54 mn round in aerospace components maker Aequs

Manufacturing

Amansa Capital leads $54 mn round in aerospace components maker Aequs

Premium
Petronas unit, GIC to invest in Greenko founders' green ammonia business

Manufacturing

Petronas unit, GIC to invest in Greenko founders' green ammonia business

Pro
Harsha Raghavan's Convergent scores best returns yet from third PE exit

Manufacturing

Harsha Raghavan's Convergent scores best returns yet from third PE exit

Byju's CFO Ajay Goel resigns, to return as Vedanta finance chief

Manufacturing

Byju's CFO Ajay Goel resigns, to return as Vedanta finance chief

Advertisement