Bottomline: Verlinvest-backed Lahori Zeera tastes success with desi twist to fizzy drinks

Premium
Archian Foods Pvt. Ltd, which retails ‘desi’ flavoured fizzy drinks under the brand name Lahori, expects 2023-24 to be another year of rapid revenue growth even as it continues to maintain profitability. Lahori, which raised $15 million (around Rs 110 crore) from consumer-focused investor Verlinvest in January 2022 in its maiden round of external funding, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.