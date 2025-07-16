Bottomline: VC-backed Footprints Preschool rebounds strongly post-COVID

Premium Purvesh Sharma, co-founder and COO, Footprints Preschool

Footprints Preschool and Daycare, an early childhood education chain recently backed by venture capital firm Tanglin Venture Partners, has staged a strong post-pandemic comeback, rebuilding revenue after prolonged shutdowns during the pandemic years. In FY25, the Gurugram-based company’s net sales are estimated to have grown 29% year-on-year to Rs 58.7 crore ......