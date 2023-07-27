Bottomline: True North-controlled Integrace's growth slows despite M&A; margin shrinks

Premium Kedar Rajadnye, CEO, Integrace | Credit: Integrace

Integrace Pvt Ltd, the pharmaceutical company that counts Indian private equity firm True North and Singapore state investment firm Temasek as its shareholders, continued to face margin pressures in the year through March even as its revenue growth slowed despite the acquisition of several products. Integrace was set up in 2018 after True North bought Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s orthopedic and pain management business in a Rs ......