Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Bottomline: True North-controlled Integrace's growth slows despite M&A; margin shrinks

Bottomline: True North-controlled Integrace's growth slows despite M&A; margin shrinks

By Anuj Suvarna

  • 27 Jul 2023
Premium
Bottomline: True North-controlled Integrace's growth slows despite M&A; margin shrinks
Kedar Rajadnye, CEO, Integrace | Credit: Integrace

Integrace Pvt Ltd, the pharmaceutical company that counts Indian private equity firm True North and Singapore state investment firm Temasek as its shareholders, continued to face margin pressures in the year through March even as its revenue growth slowed despite the acquisition of several products.    Integrace was set up in 2018 after True North bought Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s orthopedic and pain management business in a Rs ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
True North tweaks exit plan from BFSI portfolio firm

Finance

True North tweaks exit plan from BFSI portfolio firm

Premium
Bottomline: True North-controlled Integrace's growth slows despite M&A; margin shrinks

Healthcare

Bottomline: True North-controlled Integrace's growth slows despite M&A; margin shrinks

Premium
Family office to anchor Omkarm Capital's infra fund

Infrastructure

Family office to anchor Omkarm Capital's infra fund

India's offer to privatise rocket has 20 potential bidders

TMT

India's offer to privatise rocket has 20 potential bidders

Premium
Freshworks, EKA founders' VC firm eyes over $200 mn AUM with second fund

Finance

Freshworks, EKA founders' VC firm eyes over $200 mn AUM with second fund

Premium
Grapevine: PE firms eye Cipla stake; RP-Sanjiv Goenka in fray for chemicals firm

General

Grapevine: PE firms eye Cipla stake; RP-Sanjiv Goenka in fray for chemicals firm

Advertisement