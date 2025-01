Bottomline: TPG-backed Grihum Housing's AUM tops $1 bn, asset quality worsens

Premium Manish Jaiswal, MD & CEO, Grihum Housing Finance

TPG-backed Grihum Housing Finance’s assets under management (AUM) crossed the $1-billion (Rs 8,600 crore) milestone in the first half of the current financial year started April 2024. The steady rise in AUM has rubbed off on the net profit in FY24, as well as the first half of FY25, but the company is ......