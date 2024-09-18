Xponentia-backed The Souled Store back to profit as product mix, lesser marketing spends pay off
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Xponentia-backed The Souled Store back to profit as product mix, lesser marketing spends pay off

Xponentia-backed The Souled Store back to profit as product mix, lesser marketing spends pay off

By Prithvi Durai

  • 18 Sep 2024
Premium
Xponentia-backed The Souled Store back to profit as product mix, lesser marketing spends pay off
The Souled Store outlet at Seawoods, Navi Mumbai | Credit: The Souled Store website

Direct-to-consumer pop-culture apparel brand The Souled Store, which is backed by venture capital firm Elevation Capital and growth-stage investor Xponentia Capital Partners, bounced back into the black for FY24, a senior executive told VCCircle. The Mumbai-based company&#39;s net profit likely jumped to Rs 10-15 crore in 2023-24, compared with a loss of ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Bluepeak strikes largest bet from inaugural fund

Consumer

Bluepeak strikes largest bet from inaugural fund

Alpino ropes in Shilpa Shetty as investor, Venttup bags early-stage funding

Consumer

Alpino ropes in Shilpa Shetty as investor, Venttup bags early-stage funding

Premium
Milky Mist plans IPO after failed PE funding talks

Consumer

Milky Mist plans IPO after failed PE funding talks

Premium
Xponentia-backed The Souled Store back to profit as product mix, lesser marketing spends pay off

Consumer

Xponentia-backed The Souled Store back to profit as product mix, lesser marketing spends pay off

Pro
Temasek scores smart returns from 12-year-old India bet

Consumer

Temasek scores smart returns from 12-year-old India bet

Pro
How Peak XV's score from Mamaearth swings between an average harvest and 20x return

Consumer

How Peak XV's score from Mamaearth swings between an average harvest and 20x return

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW