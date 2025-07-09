Bottomline: Svasti Microfinance swings to FY25 loss as NPAs balloon, AUM falls

Premium
Svasti Microfinance Pvt. Ltd, the Mumbai-based microlender backed by Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla and Norwegian investment firm Abler Nordic, is facing mounting stress across several fronts that pushed it into a loss for the year through March 2025, VCCircle has gathered. The microfinance company, which provides loans to ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.