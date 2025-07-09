Bottomline: Svasti Microfinance swings to FY25 loss as NPAs balloon, AUM falls

Premium Svasti co-founder and CEO Arunkumar Padmanabhan (left) and co-founder, CFO and CIO Narayanan Subramaniam

Svasti Microfinance Pvt. Ltd, the Mumbai-based microlender backed by Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla and Norwegian investment firm Abler Nordic, is facing mounting stress across several fronts that pushed it into a loss for the year through March 2025, VCCircle has gathered. The microfinance company, which provides loans to ......