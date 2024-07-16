Bottomline: PremjiInvest-backed Mintifi shines in FY24 as profit, AUM jump
By Aman Rawat

  • 16 Jul 2024
Supply-chain financing startup Mintifi recorded a surge in its profit for the year through March 2024 as it expanded its loan book, improved its net interest margin and kept asset quality under control, VCCircle has gathered.  The platform, which comprises the group holding company Mintifi Pvt. Ltd and its non-banking finance ......

