facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Bottomline: PremjiInvest-backed Mintifi's NBFC arm strengthens financial position

Bottomline: PremjiInvest-backed Mintifi's NBFC arm strengthens financial position

By Malvika Maloo

  • 07 Jun 2023
Premium
Bottomline: PremjiInvest-backed Mintifi's NBFC arm strengthens financial position
Credit: 123RF.com

PremjiInvest-backed Mintifi Pvt Ltd’s non-bank lending arm reported a stellar performance in the last financial year, with its income and profit soaring on a higher loan book.  Mintifi Finserve Pvt Ltd is the supply chain financing arm of Mintifi, which partners with corporates and offers credit across their distribution network. It ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Bottomline: PremjiInvest-backed Mintifi's NBFC arm strengthens financial position

Finance

Bottomline: PremjiInvest-backed Mintifi's NBFC arm strengthens financial position

Dubai's Al Futtaim Group makes debut India bet with EV maker River

TMT

Dubai's Al Futtaim Group makes debut India bet with EV maker River

Adani to apply brakes on dealmaking for now to focus on current operations

Infrastructure

Adani to apply brakes on dealmaking for now to focus on current operations

Premium
Peak XV to double down on cross-border bets: Shailendra Singh after Sequoia spinoff

Finance

Peak XV to double down on cross-border bets: Shailendra Singh after Sequoia spinoff

Premium
Exclusive: Gender-lens fund Aruwa Capital set to ink FMCG deal

Consumer

Exclusive: Gender-lens fund Aruwa Capital set to ink FMCG deal

Premium
PE firm GEF Capital scores a multi-bagger from recent portfolio company

TMT

PE firm GEF Capital scores a multi-bagger from recent portfolio company

Advertisement