Bottomline: PE-backed lender Aviom aims to double AUM as profit, margin improve

Premium Kajal Ilmi, founder and chief executive officer, Aviom Housing

Aviom India Housing Finance Pvt. Ltd aims to double its assets under management during the current fiscal year after recording a 70% uptick in AUM for FY24 and improving its profit as well as net interest margin. The social impact-focused lender, which provides small-ticket home loans to people in rural and ......