Bottomline: PE-backed LokSuvidha's profit dips as bad loans climb

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

LokSuvidha Finance, backed by India SME Investments, reported a decline in net profit for the financial year ended March 2025, as rising bad loans weighed on performance. The company’s managed gearing, or debt-to-equity ratio, has stayed elevated at around 7x for three consecutive years, a level that poses a sizable risk ......