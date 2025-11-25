 Bottomline: PE-backed LokSuvidha's profit dips as bad loans climb
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Bottomline: PE-backed LokSuvidha's profit dips as bad loans climb

Bottomline: PE-backed LokSuvidha's profit dips as bad loans climb

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 25 Nov 2025
Premium
Bottomline: PE-backed LokSuvidha's profit dips as bad loans climb
Credit: 123RF.com

LokSuvidha Finance, backed by India SME Investments, reported a decline in net profit for the financial year ended March 2025, as rising bad loans weighed on performance. The company’s managed gearing, or debt-to-equity ratio, has stayed elevated at around 7x for three consecutive years, a level that poses a sizable risk ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Peak XV-backed SalarySe targets rapid expansion after latest fundraise

Finance

Peak XV-backed SalarySe targets rapid expansion after latest fundraise

Pro
Elevation Capital spins a multi-bagger from a low-key portfolio bet

Finance

Elevation Capital spins a multi-bagger from a low-key portfolio bet

Ace Insurance names former Mercer exec as president after Blackstone takeover

Finance

Ace Insurance names former Mercer exec as president after Blackstone takeover

Pro
Access PE plots exit from oldest active portfolio firm

Finance

Access PE plots exit from oldest active portfolio firm

Premium
Deals Digest: PE/VC activity stays above $1 bn, but pace softens

Finance

Deals Digest: PE/VC activity stays above $1 bn, but pace softens

Pro
Blackstone wraps up over $225-mn India control deal

Finance

Blackstone wraps up over $225-mn India control deal

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW