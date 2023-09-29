facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Bottomline: Licious' FY23 loss narrows but topline growth slows too

Bottomline: Licious' FY23 loss narrows but topline growth slows too

By Aman Rawat

  • 29 Sep 2023
Premium
Bottomline: Licious' FY23 loss narrows but topline growth slows too
Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta, Co-founders, Licious

Meat and seafood delivery startup Licious’ losses narrowed in the financial year ended 2023, even as its topline growth remained sluggish, indicating a slowdown in overall business.  The unicorn, backed by private equity names like Multiples Alternate Asset Management and Temasek, was recently in the news for a potential bridge round, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
UK's Emso taps institutional investor for emerging market fund with India mandate

General

UK's Emso taps institutional investor for emerging market fund with India mandate

Premium
Italy's Agnelli family-owned Exor makes India logistics bet

Infrastructure

Italy's Agnelli family-owned Exor makes India logistics bet

Premium
Bottomline: Licious' FY23 loss narrows but topline growth slows too

Consumer

Bottomline: Licious' FY23 loss narrows but topline growth slows too

Crash Games are Seeing the Biggest Growth in Online Casinos

Brand Solutions

Crash Games are Seeing the Biggest Growth in Online Casinos

Japanese firm Elan Corporation backs laundry service startup Quick Smart Wash

Healthcare

Japanese firm Elan Corporation backs laundry service startup Quick Smart Wash

Gulf Digest: Cypherleak, BILRS, Fanzword snag funding

TMT

Gulf Digest: Cypherleak, BILRS, Fanzword snag funding

Advertisement